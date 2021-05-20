Penn Medicine to require all employees to receive COVID-19 vaccine
All Penn Medicine employees will be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19, the Philadelphia-based health system announced this week. Employees must complete their vaccination by Sept. 1, 2021. Beginning in July, new hires will also have to provide proof of vaccination or complete their vaccination two weeks before starting work. Those who can’t be vaccinated due to medical or religious reasons will have to apply for an exemption.www.foodservicedirector.com