Let’s Begin With Understanding What Is Cash Value of Your Life Insurance Policy and How Valuable It Is. When you are paying the life insurance premium for a long time, there could be a time when due to money constraints this could become a burden. As the benefit of this policy can only be availed after death, it can be a good option to cash out your life insurance before death. Though it may at times be a necessity due to unexpected financial problems or just merely to invest in something else, there are several ways you can cash out your life insurance policy.