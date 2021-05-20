Nova Scotia mass shooter obsessed by spectre of pandemic disaster, violence

A mass casualty event, whether it is human-generated or a natural disaster, leaves in its wake not only physical destruction and chaos, but also significant psychological costs. Intentional human causality may be particularly incomprehensible to survivors and responders, as it may be difficult to make meaning from the purposeful infliction of suffering. The distress involved in these types of incidents, whether it is from direct or vicarious exposure to trauma, can be infectious, with far-reaching ripple effects. As we grieve the loss of lives in several recent shootings, including the killing of Officer Eric Talley in Colorado, we are grimly reminded of just how catastrophic these events are. Below I discuss the types of events that activate traumatic responses and how to exercise your resilience muscle to activate post-traumatic growth.