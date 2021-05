The term palliative care has caused much confusion. A better descriptor may be Supportive Care Management and the name of Hospice Alliance’s Palliative Care program. To begin, people are living longer with serious illness, and their care is moving out of the hospital and into community care settings. For the sickest patients, this means care delivered in the home. Serious illness is a health condition that carries a high risk of mortality and negatively impacts a person’s daily function or quality of life or excessively strains their caregiver.