Eureka, CA

Eureka Police Department Issues 39-Page ‘Report to the Community’ on Its Mission, Its Programs and Its Goals For the Future

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“Report to the Community on 21st Century Policing,” Eureka Police Department, May 20, 2021. The attached Report to the Community on 21st Century Policing is the first of its kind and scope by Humboldt County law enforcement to my knowledge. The Eureka Police Department and City of Eureka are very proud of the progress EPD has made as we’ve implemented new programs, cultural change, and progressive policing training and practices over the past 3 1⁄2 plus years. However, as recent events have illustrated, we recognize that we are not done and more work remains.

lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Eureka, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
#Community Policing#Eureka City#Progress Report#Police Report#County Police#City Of Eureka#Epd#The Task Force#St Century Policing#Sac Bee#21st Century Policing#Community Engagement#Strategies#Practices#Document#Police Chief#Cultural Change#Relationships#Dear Community#Continual Improvement
