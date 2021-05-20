Eureka Police Department Issues 39-Page ‘Report to the Community’ on Its Mission, Its Programs and Its Goals For the Future

“Report to the Community on 21st Century Policing,” Eureka Police Department, May 20, 2021. The attached Report to the Community on 21st Century Policing is the first of its kind and scope by Humboldt County law enforcement to my knowledge. The Eureka Police Department and City of Eureka are very proud of the progress EPD has made as we’ve implemented new programs, cultural change, and progressive policing training and practices over the past 3 1⁄2 plus years. However, as recent events have illustrated, we recognize that we are not done and more work remains.