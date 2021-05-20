A Short List Of Reminders To Help You Protect Your Mind Space

1. It’s okay to outgrow people. Losing people, especially the ones we used to hold dear, is never easy. May it be long-time friends, romantic partners, or family members, the blow can be pretty devastating, and we may question ourselves if we could have done more or differently to preserve these relationships. But no matter what we tell ourselves, it doesn’t change the fact that sometimes, we are just not on the same page with these people anymore. There is no more common ground to stand on, and when we try to push something that doesn’t fit anymore, we may only hurt ourselves or the other person. So it’s okay to let go, to allow more space for healthier relationships that can meet us halfway in whichever version of ourselves we are at.