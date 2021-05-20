newsbreak-logo
Galaxy S21 in deep purple is tribute to Tokyo Olympics 2020

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGalaxy S21 is already special in many ways, now it’s getting a distinctive treatment. Samsung is launching a special edition Galaxy S21 5G as a tribute to the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The biggest sporting event in the world was postponed for a year due to the pandemic last year. It still retains the same name, Tokyo 2020, and is now slated to be held from July 23 to August 8. However, the commemorative device from Samsung will be available starting in early June.

