On Wednesday morning, a special torch run will proceed through Marion to raise money for Special Olympics. The law enforcement torch run will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank in Marion. Officers from Marion Correctional Institution, local law enforcement, McDowell EMS and the BLET classes at McDowell Technical Community College will participate in this event. They will run carrying a torch down Main Street and Rutherford Road to the Hook and Anchor parking lot.