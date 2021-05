Brevard, N.C., leaders are urging the state's attorney general to investigate why a flood of physicians have left rural Transylvania Regional Hospital, according to WLOS. The Brevard leaders said they are worried about the future of the hospital after 14 physicians recently left the hospital, which is part of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health. There have been a number of physician exits from the Mission Health system since it was taken over by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare in 2019.