Public Information Officer Monique Knight leaving city position

Monique Broughton Knight File Photo

ALBANY — After 12 years with the city of Albany, Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight announced that she is leaving her position to pursue an opportunity in Atlanta.

Knight’s last day with the city will be Friday.

Knight said all correspondences, questions, and/or concerns regarding the Public Information Office should be directed to Phyllis Banks-Whitley at (229) 733-0031, Imani Bennett-Zachery at (229) 302-1341, or email them at COA-PIOTeam@albanyga.gov.