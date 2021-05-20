newsbreak-logo
Atlanta United's new blue uniform to support Georgia Aquarium's research and conservation efforts

By From Staff Reports
Posted by 
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 21 hours ago

Atlanta United will wear a special edition Adidas kit during the weekend of May 28-30.

The PRIMEBLUE kits are available for purchase as of 11 a.m. Thursday online and at the Atlantic Station team store. For more information on the kit go to www.atlutd.com/2021primeblue.

MLS and adidas PRIMEBLUE kits are one of the many ways the league raises awareness for environmental issues and helps to create sustainable communities as part of MLS WORKS’ year-long Greener Goals initiative. PRIMEBLUE is a high-performance yarn made with 50% Parley Ocean Plastic — upcycled plastic waste intercepted on shorelines and coastal areas, preventing it from polluting our oceans.

Atlanta will wear the kits in its next home match on May 29 against Nashville SC. Beginning on June 8, World Oceans Day, the club will hold a week long online auction of signed, game worn PRIMEBLUE full kits (jersey [signed], shorts & socks). The proceeds of that auction will go to Georgia Aquarium’s Research and Conservation Efforts. Georgia Aquarium is committed to working on behalf of all marine life through education, preservation, exceptional animal care, and research across the globe. The Aquarium features exhibits and programs of the highest standards, and offers engaging and exciting guest experiences that promote the conservation of aquatic biodiversity throughout the world.

In addition, Major League Soccer and Twitter will reimagine the sport’s iconic tradition of a post-game jersey swap by honoring fans after every MLS match played on the weekend of May 29. The jersey swap, which will be decided virtually on Twitter, will highlight fans making a positive impact in the community and will feature adidas PRIMEBLUE kits made from recycled ocean plastic.

Beginning today, Thursday, May 20, through Friday, May 28, fans can nominate other fans through Twitter using hashtag #JerseySwapEntry, tagging their club, and including a brief description of why the person should be recognized. Winning fans will be featured in a special way on Twitter and will receive a game-worn jersey.

