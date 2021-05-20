newsbreak-logo
Revere, MA

15 families displaced after fire damages 6 buildings in Revere

By Boston 25 News Staff
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28MAwr_0a65xunN00

REVERE, Mass. — Fifteen families have been displaced after a fast-moving blaze spread to six buildings in Revere on Thursday, the fire chief said.

No injuries were reported. Crews said a cat and dog were missing after the fire.

Revere Fire Chief Chris Bright said the fire broke out Thursday afternoon on the third floor of a multi-family building on Endicott Avenue in Revere.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and “a tremendous amount of smoke” billowing up into the sky, Bright said.

Sky 25 flew over the fire and captured the moments when firefighters, craned up in tall ladders, battled the multi-alarm blaze from several angles.

Several houses nearby were damaged as the fire spread. The residential area is “tight” but “we are used to that,” Bright said.

Three of the six damaged buildings were a total loss, he said.

“We are going to be here for a while,” Bright said.

Water was an issue and crews had to shuttle water in from an adjacent area, Bright said.

The American Red Cross responded to help displaced residents.

Cambridge, Lynn, Medford, and Stoneham were among communities providing mutual aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
