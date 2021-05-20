HPD arrest log, May 17 to 19

Entries on the NBPD log for April 30 involving individuals. At 3:31 a.m., 2400 block Clark St., “report of suspicious subject holding up a rock in front of RP in his car, officers checked area & UTL GPA. At 10:26 a.m., 2500 block Broadway, “employee at location request officer trespass DOC female in store / officer respond and contacted suspect across the street from the store / issued permanent trespass. At 11:31 a.m., 2000 block 16th St., “report of transient on porch at location who won’t leave / officers respond and subject agreed to leave.” At 2:11 p.m., 2000 block Sherman Ave., “suspicious subject yelling outside, request he be moved on / officers contacted the subject with MRT, subject declined assistance. At 4:49 p.m., 1400 block Sherman Ave., “security at Parkside Motel reported female yelling at tenants and entering roadway “officer respond, issued permanent trespass, subject left on foot.”