3 Premier League free agents who could immediately boost Celtic squad

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday night as rivals United were beaten by Leicester.Second-placed United’s 2-1 home loss to third-placed Leicester sealed Pep Guardiola’s third league title with Man City in four seasons, with a treble still on the cards for the Spaniard’s side.Man City last month secured the Carabao Cup and have a Champions League final to contest with Chelsea later in May, but here we take a look at the Premier League performances of the title-winners’ key contributors, as well as some of the squad’s outsiders:Ederson – 7: Did what was asked of him for...