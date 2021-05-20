Emergency savings accounts draw attention of big-name employers

Looking for employment in 2021? Whether it’s your first big job, a career change, or a side hustle, you can never be too vigilant in regards to employment scams. In a world where we rely on our computers and the World Wide Web, scammers know that we tend to search for job opportunities online. This can be through sites like Google, LinkedIn, Craigslist and other job forums, as well as social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter. In some cases, scammers may even try to fool you through unsolicited emails. No matter the source, there are certain red flags you can keep in mind and look out for during your job search.