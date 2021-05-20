Emergency savings accounts draw attention of big-name employers

The Internal Revenue Service has announced new, higher contribution limits for health savings accounts for 2022. Are you maxing out these benefits?. At the end of January, Americans held $82.2 billion in 30 million health savings accounts, according to HSA advisory firm Devenir. That’s a year-over-year increase of 25% for HSA assets and a 6% increase for the number of accounts. HSA investment assets soared to an estimated $23.8 billion at the end of December, up 52% year-over-year. On average, investment account holders had a $17,926 total balance (cash deposits and investments combined). That’s 6.5 times the average account balance of $2,737 for account holders who hold cash deposits only. Just 6% of account holders are investing a portion of their HSA dollars—according to Devenir’s 2020 year-end HSA report—representing a missed opportunity for big, long-term savings.