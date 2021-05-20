No Mobile, No Nebraska Football: Lawmakers Send Sports Betting Bill To Governor
Nebraska lawmakers on Thursday became the latest to develop a framework around sports betting and send it to a governor after voters approved an expansion of gaming. Voters in Louisiana, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Dakota all approved gaming expansions last November, but at the time, it was unclear whether sports betting was included in the Nebraska referendum which legalized “all games of chance.” Lawmakers ultimately decided to include it.sportshandle.com