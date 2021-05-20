newsbreak-logo
RIP: Norman Bear

It's time to pour a little cup of honey out for our homey. Late last night, reports came out that a real-life black bear was spotted climbing a tree in a central Norman neighborhood. They've already been given a name by the Internet – Bear E. Switzer. Naturally, the sighting...

Oklahoma StateKFOR

The finest park bench in Oklahoma and where you can find it

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There aren’t any other park benches like this anywhere. That’s why Don Narcomey, the artist who spent three months making it, wanted to be so careful in bringing it to this spot on Lake Stanley Draper. “I wanted to be able to lift it without putting...
Muskogee, OKokcfox.com

Silver Alert issued for 2 people who went missing in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH)--The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for two people who went missing Sunday in Muskogee. Officials say that 83-year-old Anthony Milligan and 83-year-old Nancy 'Joanne' Milligan were last seen around 1:00 p.m. Anthony could have been wearing a red Marine Corps hat, no clothing description...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Z94

What Do They Mean When The Skies Go Green In Oklahoma?

While storm season is off to a seasonably late start, it might be time to go over some of the stuff that normally comes up during this time of year. I hope you're prepared for the current forecast with your tornado precaution plans, a little stockpile of necessities, plenty of blankets and pillows in your safe space, etc... I trust everyone in the house knows that plan so when the sirens do start singing the state song of Oklahoma everybody knows where to be in that moment. But what about everything that leads up to it?
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

Factory Obscura to bring immersive art to Norman in 2022

NORMAN — An Oklahoma City-based art collective specializing in immersive art that captivates multiple senses has plans to expand its experience to Norman in 2022, the start of what could potentially be a longstanding relationship with the city. Founded in 2017, Factory Obscura opened its first permanent space — Automobile...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KJYO KJ103

Severe Weather Could Bring Hail, Tornados To Oklahoma

Expect some wild weather in Oklahoma City from now until Tuesday evening. Strong to severe storms are predicted to develop starting on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service's Norman office. The worst of the storm will be in the southwestern part of the state and towards the Texas panhandle, but hail and damaging winds will likely find their way towards Oklahoma City as well.
Oklahoma StateShawnee News-Star

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Oklahoma

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 1,199 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 1,343 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Oklahoma ranked 49th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

14-year-old boy dies after accident at Oklahoma lake

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say a community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old Checotah boy following an accident at Lake Eufaula. Around 6 p.m. on May 15, emergency crews were called to an accident on the beach of Lake Eufaula. Officials say three children were riding a...
Caddo County, OKweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Washita FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of Oklahoma and northern Texas, including the following areas, in Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Greer, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman and Washita. In northern Texas, Archer, Baylor, Clay, Wichita and Wilbarger. * Through Wednesday morning * Several rounds of heavy rainfall are expected today thru Wednesday morning across portions of central, southern, and southwestern Oklahoma, and north Texas. Many locations will receive 2 to 4 inches of total rainfall during this time, and some locations near the Red River may receive over 6 inches.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
KRMG

COVID variant discovered in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Friday it has identified 18 cases of what is commonly called the India variant. Thirteen of the confirmed cases were in Cleveland County. Three were fully vaccinated. “As we begin our return to normalcy across the nation, variants of any kind present the...
Norman, OKKFOR

OU: Weather forecast impacts Saturday night graduation time

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the University of Oklahoma say anticipated inclement weather has changed the start time for its Saturday night commencement ceremonies. Due to anticipated weather, the Saturday evening graduation ceremony honoring bachelor’s candidates from the College of Arts and Sciences will now begin at 5 p.m. at the Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Oklahoma StateNorman Transcript

