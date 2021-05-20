newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Horner brushes aside comments: "Hamilton loves this nonsense"

By GPblog.com
gpblog.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battle between Mercedes and Red Bull Racing is heating up, both on and off the track. Accusations and psychological games are flying back and forth to try and shake up the rival. Banter Back and forth. Red Bull Racing are taking staff away from Mercedes for their own engine...

Mercedes, TXgrandprix247.com

Horner: Mercedes were just quicker than we were today

Christian Horner said that Mercedes simply had the better car during the Spanish Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to claim his third win of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Verstappen was able to get ahead of polesitter Hamilton into Turn 1, but struggled to pull away...
Motorsportsracefans.net

Horner wants more points for Sprint Qualifying, reverse grids and point for pole

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes F1’s new Sprint Qualifying races could bring “something quite interesting” to race weekends and wants the championship to take the idea further. Following confirmation last week that Sprint Qualifying will be introduced at three rounds in this year’s championship, Horner said that he...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Horner: Poaching Mercedes F1 engine staff an “inevitability”

Red Bull will take on the development of its Honda F1 engines from 2022 when the Japanese giant pulls out of the sport and will also prepare to build in-house power units at its Milton Keynes campus for the new 2025 engine regulations. Last month Red Bull Powertrains announced it...
Tennisgrandprix247.com

Hamilton eighth on Forbes 2020 highest earners list

Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton ranks in the top ten of the Forbes list of athletes with the highest earnings in 2020. Despite COVID-19, according to the latest list released by Forbes, Hamilton banked a cool $82-million for his efforts in winning his seventh title and helping his Mercedes team to fourteen F1 world championship triumphs in seven years.
Motorsportstheboar.org

Lewis Hamilton wins Spanish Grand Prix

Another impressive and strategic drive saw Lewis Hamilton edge out his rival Max Verstappen and win the Spanish Grand Prix. Hamilton began the race with his 100th pole position, but he soon lost the lead to the Red Bull driver. Overtaking is difficult in Spain, but Mercedes orchestrated a two-stop pit strategy that enabled him to make up a 21-second deficit. Despite teammate Valtteri Bottas failing to get out of the way neatly on lap 52 and costing Hamilton nearly a second in time, Hamilton soon caught Verstappen. On lap 60 of 66, Hamilton swept past Verstappen, the Red Bull driver unable to contend with fresher tyres. After losing the lead, Verstappen finally went for a second pit stop, adding a point for fastest lap to his second place.
Motorsportsracefans.net

‘Bendy’ Red Bull wing Hamilton spotted is legal, Horner insists

Red Bull CEO Christian Horner insists the team’s rear wing design is fully compliant with Formula 1’s regulations, after it was seen deflecting at speed during today’s race. Footage of the car’s rear wing at the Circuit de Catalunya indicated it was moving slightly at high speed. Lewis Hamilton commented...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Horner takes a swipe at Wolff: 'Better mind his own business'

It was big news last week: Red Bull Racing have recruited a key engine engineer from Mercedes, who will help the team with the engine project they are taking over from Honda. Toto Wolff couldn't resist making a comment about it between practice sessions, but he could expect an immediate response from Christian Horner.
Motorsportsgrandprix247.com

Horner: Max drove the wheels off the car again

Christian Horner was impressed with the performance of Max Verstappen during the Portuguese Grand Prix, as the Dutchman secured a third consecutive top two finish. Starting third on the grid, Verstappen was able to jump Lewis Hamilton at the safety car restart, before being repassed by the Mercedes man a few laps later.
Motorsportsracefans.net

Red Bull “desperately need” Perez to put pressure on Mercedes – Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says the team are relying on Sergio Perez to apply pressure to the Mercedes drivers in the championship fight. Perez didn’t figure in the fight for the podium places in the Spanish Grand Prix after qualifying eighth. He suffered shoulder pain on Saturday and spun during Q3. In the race he passed Daniel Ricciardo on his way to fifth.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Horner after Spanish Grand Prix: ‘Mercedes was quicker’

Red Bull Racing can look back on the Spanish Grand Prix with mixed feeling. The team scored good points with a second place finish for Max Verstappen and a fifth place finish for teammate Sergio Perez, but, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes won the race on pure pace. Team principal Christian...
Motorsportsgpblog.com

Horner: "If it is necessary, we don't have a big problem with it"

Zak Brown expressed his concerns earlier this week about the way the teams currently work with each other. The McLaren CEO is concerned that the freedom around voting is being curtailed and therefore suggests voting by secret ballot. Christian Horner thinks it's an interesting idea, although he's not sure it's...
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Horner ‘chuffed’ with 600 applications for engine jobs

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he has been impressed with the take-up for roles at the newly-established Red Bull Powertrains division. The new positions have arisen as a result of the imminent departure of Red Bull’s current power unit supplier Honda from Formula 1, with high-profile appointments already taking place for the new engine manufacturer.