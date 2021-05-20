newsbreak-logo
Man who drove at garda car in Cork banned for 10 years and jailed for two

By Liam Heylin
echolive.ie
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man accused of endangering the lives of two gardaí and damaging their patrol car by driving a Saab car at them and also crashing into a parked car in which the driver was making a call, was banned from driving for ten years and jailed for two years. 28-year-old...

