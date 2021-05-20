Man who drove at garda car in Cork banned for 10 years and jailed for two

An Irish man driving an agricultural tractor was recently stopped at a routine checkpoint in County Donegal and found to have both cannabis and cocaine in his system. The checkpoint in Ballyshannon was done shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 13, according to That’s Farming . The mode of transportation may not have been out of step in the county , which borders the Atlantic Ocean in northwestern Ireland and features everything from rugged coastline to forests, but driving under the influence was enough to elicit a stern warning. This CBD retailer in Ireland keeps getting raided by the police Man catches police’s eye after dropping cardboard box containing half a million dollars of weed Man claims more than a kilogram of cannabis was meant for a (very big) batch of homemade soup “Please do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána, the national police force in the Republic of Ireland, according to Breaking News . “You are playing roulette with your own life and the lives of others if you make the poor decision to do so.” Beyond testing positive for cannabis and cocaine, a search of the farmer also revealed an unspecified amount of weed. Breaking News reports that the driver is expected to appear at a future sitting of the local courts and That’s Farming adds the man was released without charge. Last December , Garda added simple possession of cannabis to the Adult Cautioning Scheme , which was introduced more than a decade ago and is meant to be an alternative to prosecution for certain people and in certain instances. As for drug driving, a related conviction could result in hefty penalties, notes information from the Road Safety Authority . This includes a minimum one-year driving…