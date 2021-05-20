UN Calls for Immediate Cease-Fire
The start of the emergency U. N Security Council meeting today, Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez told Israel and Hamas the fighting must stop immediately. I appeal to all parties to sell to cease hostilities now. And I reiterate my call on all sides for an immediate cease fire. There are expectations there could be a ceasefire soon, but Israel unleashed another wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, killing at least one Palestinian and wounding several and Hamas fired more rockets.search.audioburst.com