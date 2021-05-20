Special Weather Statement in Converse County, Wyoming

Due to an unusual amount of spring runoff, camping at Ayres Natural Bridge Park will be closed until June 1 for safety reasons, according to officials at Converse County. There are concerns regarding LaPrele Dam's structural integrity. The 111-year-old dam, which sits above the park, has cracks in it. State officials, as well as the LaPrele Irrigation District (who own the private dam) have said building a new dam is the solution, rather than fixing up this one.