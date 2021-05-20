newsbreak-logo
Special Weather Statement in Converse County, Wyoming

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIssued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Converse County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Wyoming Statebuffalobulletin.com

Restoring the ancients; native Wyo fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Converse County, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Camping area closed by dam concerns

DOUGLAS — LaPrele Irrigation District President Colt Rodeman is highly concerned about people camping at Ayres Natural Bridge Park overnight while spring snowmelt runoff is quickly filling the crack-ridden LaPrele Dam that sits a mere 10 minutes upstream. “In just a heartbeat, if something were to happen . . ....
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 11:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Laramie Range SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING THIS EVENING.. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Occasional snow showers will continue this afternoon. Little or no additional accumulation is expected.
Converse County, WYDouglas Budget

Camping at Ayres Natural Bridge Park closed until June 1

Due to an unusual amount of spring runoff, camping at Ayres Natural Bridge Park will be closed until June 1 for safety reasons, according to officials at Converse County. There are concerns regarding LaPrele Dam's structural integrity. The 111-year-old dam, which sits above the park, has cracks in it. State officials, as well as the LaPrele Irrigation District (who own the private dam) have said building a new dam is the solution, rather than fixing up this one.