Special Weather Statement in Converse County, Wyoming
Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Converse County Wyoming Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.