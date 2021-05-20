newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Supreme Court confirms Frank Mautino Campaign violated Illinois State Election Law

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois (ECWd) - We were the first to expose the improper expenditures by Frank Mautino and his Campaign Committee clear back in January of 2016, in this article. Fast forward more than five years and now the Supreme Court of Illinois has confirmed the violation in their ruling. "By its...

edgarcountywatchdogs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#State Court#Federal Court#Federal Elections#Campaign Committee#The Supreme Court#The Appellate Court#Ilcs#Illinois Politics#Democrat#Spring Valley City Bank#The Federal Investigation#Illinois Auditor General#The General Assembly#Supreme Court Of Illinois#Election#Committees#Violations#Expenditures#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Cars
Related
Atlanta, IDKPVI Newschannel 6

State Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments

ATLANTA – Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton has announced that, beginning June 9, 2021, the state’s highest court will resume conducting oral arguments in person at the Nathan Deal Judicial Center in downtown Atlanta. For the first time in more than a year, all nine justices will...
Harrisburg, PADerrick

Voter ID is flashpoint in state election law talks

HARRISBURG (AP) - Republicans wanting stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law following a presidential contest that Donald Trump still maintains was stolen from him. Wolf's chief...
Congress & CourtsWYSH AM 1380

State Supreme Court lifts remaining restrictions

On Friday, the Tennessee Supreme Court issued an Order that officials say will continue to ease the current restrictions on in-person proceedings. Friday’s Order. the 10th issued by the state Supreme Court since March of 2020, reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet; lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect; and lifts the facial coverings requirement.
Congress & CourtsThe Tribune-Democrat

Three Republicans vying for state Supreme Court nomination

Three Republicans are in the running to get their party’s nomination to run to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Thomas Saylor. The winner of the Republican primary will presumably face off against Superior Court Judge Maria McLaughlin, who is unopposed in the Democratic Primary. The three competing for the Republican...
Madison, MSMadison County Journal

Marijuana initiative invalidated by state Supreme Court

The state's medical marijuana initiative was invalidated by the state Supreme Court on Friday in an appeal by Madison Mayor Mary-Hawkins-Butler. “Pursuant to the duty imposed on us by article 15, section 273(9), of the Mississippi Constitution, we hold that the petition submitted to the Secretary of State seeking to place Initiative 65 on the ballot for the November 3, 2020, general election was insufficient,” Justice Josiah D. Coleman writes in the 58-page majority opinion. “Because Initiative 65 was placed on the ballot without meeting the section 273(3) prerequisites for doing so, it was placed on the ballot in violation of the Mississippi Constitution. Whether with intent, by oversight, or for some other reason, the drafters of section 273(3) wrote a ballot-initiative process that cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress. To work in today’s reality, it will need amending — something that lies beyond the power of the Supreme Court. We grant the petition, reverse the Secretary of State’s certification of Initiative 65, and hold that any subsequent proceedings on it are void.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
1240 KLYQ

Senator Greg Hertz Responds to Montana Supreme Court Decision

The Montana Supreme Court has denied the Montana Legislature’s effort to disqualify the Supreme Court Justices, stating that ‘were the Court to succumb to the Legislature’s request and evade our responsibilities and 16 obligations as a Court, we are convinced that public confidence in our integrity, honesty, leadership, and ability to function as the highest court of this State would be compromised.’
Phoenix, AZkawc.org

Group Asks Arizona Supreme Court To Void 2018, 2020 Election Returns

PHOENIX -- A group of largely unnamed individuals is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to void the 2018 and 2020 election returns, raging from governor and some legislators to sheriffs of Pima and Maricopa County. And they want the justices then to install them as replacements. The often rambling 26...
Congress & CourtsBeaumont Enterprise

States pick judges very differently from US Supreme Court appointments

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The future of the U.S. Supreme Court is politically fraught. The court’s partisan balance has long been a hot-button issue, and both Democrats and Republicans can correctly claim that the other party...
Presidential ElectionFort Wayne Journal Gazette

States pass laws targeting local election officials

In 2020, election officials tried to make voting easier and safer amid a global pandemic. Next time, they might get fined or face criminal charges. Republicans are creating a new slate of rules for the county officials who run elections. Such measures, which also include penalties for violations, already have become law in Iowa, Georgia and Florida, and are making their way through statehouses in Texas and elsewhere.
Congress & Courtsdakotafreepress.com

Supreme Court Rejects Referendum Against HJR 5003 Special Election

The South Dakota Supreme Court has done what Republicans appoint judges to do: uphold Republican election-rigging. Despite remarkably bad lawyering by the Attorney General’s office, the South Dakota Supreme Court has denied Dakotans for Health the opportunity to refer House Joint Resolution 5003 to a vote at the 2022 general election and has upheld the Republican Legislature’s effort to stack the vote on HJR 5003 in its favor by holding that vote in conjunction with the Republican primary in June 2022.
Mississippi Statekadn.com

Supreme Court to consider reviving Mississippi abortion law

NBC News - The Supreme Court said Monday it will take up Mississippi's appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The announcement is a boost to abortion opponents, who hoped that a newly conservative court, especially after the appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, would be more receptive to abortion restrictions.
ElectionsNHPR

Election Laws in the 2021 N.H. Legislature

There are almost a dozen election law bills under consideration in the New Hampshire legislature this session. We look at bills at the statehouse concerning voter verification, absentee voting, and more. We also get an overview of the Democratic voting bill in the U.S. Senate, the “For The People” act.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Frank LaRose launches re-election campaign for Ohio’s Secretary of State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday he’s running for re-election. He was elected in 2018 and is a former state senator. LaRose says he is to credit for what he calls “the most successful election in Ohio’s history,” in reference to the 2020 presidential election.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois ends eviction moratorium

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday the state would end its yearlong eviction moratorium and offer billions of dollars in new rental relief for residents. Pritzker said that by August of this year, eviction limits brought on thanks to COVID-19 will be lifted, with new housing assistance programs to be put in place.