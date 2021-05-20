Supreme Court confirms Frank Mautino Campaign violated Illinois State Election Law

The state's medical marijuana initiative was invalidated by the state Supreme Court on Friday in an appeal by Madison Mayor Mary-Hawkins-Butler. “Pursuant to the duty imposed on us by article 15, section 273(9), of the Mississippi Constitution, we hold that the petition submitted to the Secretary of State seeking to place Initiative 65 on the ballot for the November 3, 2020, general election was insufficient,” Justice Josiah D. Coleman writes in the 58-page majority opinion. “Because Initiative 65 was placed on the ballot without meeting the section 273(3) prerequisites for doing so, it was placed on the ballot in violation of the Mississippi Constitution. Whether with intent, by oversight, or for some other reason, the drafters of section 273(3) wrote a ballot-initiative process that cannot work in a world where Mississippi has fewer than five representatives in Congress. To work in today’s reality, it will need amending — something that lies beyond the power of the Supreme Court. We grant the petition, reverse the Secretary of State’s certification of Initiative 65, and hold that any subsequent proceedings on it are void.”