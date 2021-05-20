Arrest made in armed robbery at Circle K

At about 2:37 PM on Wednesday May 5, 2021, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End) made an onsite arrest after responding to a call for an armed robbery in the area of Harrison Avenue and East Lenox Street in Lower Roxbury. On arrival, officers were informed by an adult victim that the suspect, later identified as Timothy Babyok, 41, of Boston, had approached him on Albany Street and stolen his backpack which contained personal items and property along with an undisclosed amount of cash. Additional responding officers located and stopped the suspect in the area of Thondike Street where he was placed in custody after being positively identified. Officers later recovered the stolen property along with a sliver box cutter which had been displayed during the robbery.