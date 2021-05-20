Arrest made in armed robbery at Circle K
A 28-year-old man from North Bay has been charged in connection to a robbery at the Circle K near the corner of Jane and Clarence streets Monday. The North Bay Police Service announced Thursday that Dylan Robert McWatch has been charged with robbery with violence, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.www.nugget.ca