Arrest made in armed robbery at Circle K

By Nugget Staff
North Bay Nugget
 9 hours ago

A 28-year-old man from North Bay has been charged in connection to a robbery at the Circle K near the corner of Jane and Clarence streets Monday. The North Bay Police Service announced Thursday that Dylan Robert McWatch has been charged with robbery with violence, using a firearm while committing an offence, possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and failure to comply with a release order.

www.nugget.ca
#Circle K#Video Surveillance#Armed Robbery#Armed Police#Police Violence#Criminal Violence#Security Camera Resource#Suspect#Police Investigations#Police Security Footage#Man#Unauthorized Possession#North Crime Stoppers#Criminal Activity#Home Security Cameras#Video Evidence#Security Camera Images#Story#1 800 222 Tips
