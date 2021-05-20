newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

North Carolina Nonprofit Introduces Campaign to Address Trail Etiquette and Overuse

Posted by 
blueridgeoutdoors
blueridgeoutdoors
 12 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Friends of Dupont Forest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation of North Carolina’s DuPont State Recreational Forest, recently announced a new education-focused campaign, Share the Trails. The goal is to provide guidelines to visitors on implementing the best practices for sharing and conserving the forest’s 80-plus miles of trails in the forest.

www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
blueridgeoutdoors

blueridgeoutdoors

Charlottesville, VA
260
Followers
396
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

 https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Infrastructure#Community#Public Lands#Friends Of Dupont Forest#Friends Of Dupont Forest#Proper Trail Etiquette#Erosion#Sustainable Sharing#Mountain Bikers#Hikers#Guidelines#Roadside Parking#Vandalism#Anglers#User Conflict#Trash#Confusion#Equestrians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Raleigh, NCCourier News

NCCAA Launches ‘Sleeves Up North Carolina’ COVID Vaccine Campaign

Educational campaign to dispel vaccine myths, provide factual information. RALEIGH, N.C., May 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA) has launched “Sleeves Up North Carolina” – a statewide public education campaign aimed at dispelling common myths and providing factual information about the COVID-19 vaccines. Thank...
Pharmaceuticalsmassachusettsnewswire.com

North Carolina educational campaign to dispel vaccine myths, provide factual information

Educational campaign to dispel vaccine myths, provide factual information. RALEIGH, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The North Carolina Community Action Association (NCCAA) has launched “Sleeves Up North Carolina” – a statewide public education campaign aimed at dispelling common myths and providing factual information about the COVID-19 vaccines. “Black...
Businessmy40.tv

Childcare crunch may slow North Carolina's economic recovery, nonprofit fears

WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The return to normalcy could be a bumpy ride for some families struggling to find daycare. "They just tell us they really are trying to get back to work. But, because they don’t have the childcare they need for their children, they can’t go back," said Christine Shearer, a teacher at West Asheville Academy, where a waiting list for daycare comes with the territory.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. May 10, 2021. Editorial: Solving a troubling mental health situation. A bevy of bills before the state legislature seeks to improve how state and local agencies assist people struggling with mental health crises and related issues. They’re both promising and overdue. One of them, House Bill 786, “Enhance...
Advocacygreensboro.com

Nonprofit: FIRST North Carolina "makes STEM exciting and fun”

FIRST North Carolina is a North Carolina nonprofit that supports the work of FIRST — For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — an international nonprofit based in New Hampshire. The mission of the nonprofit is to inspire the next generation of leaders in science, technology, engineering and math.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Trail etiquette is sorely lacking

A number of longtime hikers and naturalists I know have commented on how many new visitors they have seen on hiking trails around the Pacific Northwest. It’s understandable that people are rushing to the outdoors during this long pandemic, but sadly, some new visitors are not up speed on etiquette on trails and in parks and wild places. Friends hiking at Mount Hood had some unpleasant experiences with crowds and misbehaving hikers on the trails. Last summer, I encountered a man urinating on a trail at Mount Rainier. On a recent Saturday , I passed a large school or church group, at least 60 or 70 people, on the Hummocks Trail at Mount St. Helens. None wore a mask even though they were packed closely together. At least 15 wandered far off the trail right at a sign asking hikers to stay on the trail. I asked them several times to please return to the trail, but they refused. Please, chaperones, teachers, youth counselors and leaders, instruct your students and/or group members on the kind of respectful behavior that’s appropriate on trails and in natural areas before we spoil these gems for future hikers and explorers.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in North Carolina

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Enrollment for North Carolina Medicaid managed care ending

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Medicaid recipients are running out of time to ensure they’ll have no trouble getting the doctor they want when the program makes a significant shift soon. Friday is the end of open enrollment for North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care, which begins July 1. Most...
Virginia StateNBC12

Charlottesville nonprofit launches campaign to install more solar panels in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Going solar in central Virginia may be a little easier thanks to help from a Charlottesville nonprofit. The Local Energy Alliance Program, or LEAP, is bringing back its Solarize Virginia program. It’s designed to help homeowners install solar panels quickly, and for a lower cost. Katie VanLangen, who is the Solarize Virginia program manager, says it’s possible because LEAP is buying in bulk.
Public Healthpilotonline.com

North Carolina drops nearly all mask requirements

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday immediately ended the state’s capacity limits on businesses and nearly all the remaining statewide mask-wearing mandates, returning the state to almost normal operations after 15 months marked by COVID-19 lockdowns and limits. The Democratic governor of the nation’s ninth-largest state...
Relationshipswardandsmith.com

Grandparents Visitation Rights in North Carolina

North Carolina treats grandparents seeking custody like any other third-party or non-parent. If a grandparent is seeking custody of a child, he or she may file an action for custody or seek to intervene in a pending action. However, before a judge will make any determination about whether a grandparent or any other third-party should be awarded custody of a child, a grandparent/third-party must first overcome the parents' constitutionally protected right to custody, care, and control of their child. This protected status means that a Court will presume that parents act and make decisions in the best interest of the child. In order to overcome this presumption, a grandparent must show that the parents are unfit or have otherwise acted inconsistently with their protected constitutional right.
Politicsjohnlocke.org

Thriving in North Carolina

Charlotte’s ranking in a 2014 study as 50th of 50 large cities for economic mobility ignited an effort among city leaders to understand the causes and propose solutions. One of those attempts highlighted a pattern of government policies from the 1930s through the 1960s, some well-intentioned and others not, that erected barriers to opportunity in Black communities. Busing and other targeted attempts to help people surmount those barriers over the ensuing years have been unsuccessful and unsustainable. Dismantling barriers to opportunity will not ensure better outcomes, but it will expand the number of paths to prosperity that are available and reduce the cost of daily life.
Advocacythecharlottepost.com

Nonprofit support grows for Black maternal health in North Carolina

North Carolina nonprofits are stepping up their efforts to make doulas and other birthing assets available to Black mothers to reduce mortality rates. Ciera Baker, a pre-kindergarten teacher in Raleigh, wanted to stay home for a few months with her newborn baby. But her job doesn’t provide paid maternity leave, and she knew she couldn’t get by just on her savings.
Animals13newsnow.com

Cicadas emerging in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cicadas are showing up in North Carolina as millions are expected to emerge across the eastern part of the U.S. "It's a natural phenomenon that doesn't occur anywhere else in the world," Clyde Sorenson, NC State Professor of Entomology, said. These critters are part of Brood X...
Smithfield, NCbusinessfacilities.com

Amazon Investing $100M In North Carolina

Amazon.com will launch a state-of-the-art import processing center in Smithfield, NC, creating more than 500 jobs. The Seattle-based e-retailer’s 620,000-square-foot cross-dock warehousing facility is expected to launch operations in 2022, and will receive products into the company’s fulfillment network and ready them for shipment to consumers. “North Carolina is great...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Down Home North Carolina protest

Down Home North Carolina is continuing their campaign to stop the expansion of the Haywood County jail and spend those resources on rehab and mental health treatment instead. Join their gathering on Saturday, May 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the intersection of Main St. and Miller St. in downtown Waynesville. Signs are welcome.
ProtestsPosted by
13News Now

Higher penalties for rioting advance in North Carolina House

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Accidentsnbedc.org

Campaign to Support North End Community in Fire Recovery

As you may know, the north end community endured a tragic fire accident at 1279 and 1283 Acushnet Ave. several weeks ago. Sadly, Tomas Gomes, 48, and Juan Macario Mejia, 40, passed away. In addition, two businesses were lost and 45 residents from the community were also displaced. If you...
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Bluff Mountain Trail Is A Gorgeous Forest Trail In North Carolina That Will Take You To An Overlook

Do you ever just stop to marvel at how much gorgeous natural scenery surrounds us in North Carolina? We have so many ways to explore that beauty, but one of the best ways is by getting outdoors and embarking on scenic hiking trails. Bluff Mountain Trail in North Carolina, for example, offers an abundance of natural beauty – from colorful wildflowers to an overlook with sensational mountain views.