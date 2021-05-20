newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BSEC steps in to beef up bond market

By Ahsan Habib
The Daily Star
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock market regulator has stepped forward in strengthening the bond market so that it can be a long-term source of finance. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) in a meeting yesterday passed an order making getting listed a prerequisite for entrepreneurs issuing perpetual bonds. A perpetual bond is...

www.thedailystar.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Market#Beef#Market Liquidity#Investment Banks#Play Bond#Equity Securities#Bsec#Idlc Investments#Tk#City Bank Capital#Bond Issuers#Perpetual Bonds#Listed Debt Securities#Bond Sizes#Institutional Investors#Market Intermediaries#Merchant Banks#Public Offering#Finance#Portfolio Managers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsvcpost.com

5 Common Business Valuation Methods

Having a strong and proven business valuation is a good indication that a business is growing and headed on the path to success. Professional business evaluators are usually hired by big companies to determine the value of a business and typically use several methods to arrive at a conclusion. These evaluations can be done at various stages of development of a company for various reasons that are most often related to investment decisions, exit plan strategy, selling the business, a buyout, or an IPO. Business owners, economic analysts, and investors utilize business valuations to determine the value of a company, and here are five common methods that are used today. According to neumannassociates.com, buying or selling a business ought to be driven with the company's valuation in mind while taking into account the overall cash flow, yearly profits, overall asset ownership, and projected future earnings.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Sparkling Returns

Incepted in 1988, Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) seeks to provide financial services, including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise to institutional and individual investors throughout the globe. With more than $1 trillion assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies. It has...
StocksTahoe Daily Tribune

Market Pulse: Evolution of ETFs

Exchange-Traded Funds are more popular than ever with total assets in U.S. markets approaching $5 trillion. At the same time, more ETFs are closing than ever before. In 2020 a record 275 ETFs closed their doors. What is going on?. Companies late to the ETF game must distinguish themselves from...
Marketsthebalance.com

Introduction to Emerging Market Bonds

Emerging market bonds are the bonds issued by the governments or corporations of the world’s developing nations. Emerging market bonds are seen as being higher-risk since smaller countries have been perceived as more likely to experience sharp economic swings, political upheaval, and other disruptions not typically found in countries with more established financial markets. Since investors need to be compensated for these added risks, emerging countries have to offer higher yields than the more established nations.
Economyetftrends.com

How Mass Retirement Is Affecting the Bond Market

Public work is a different ballgame, but in the private sector, defined benefit pensions have largely been replaced by 401(k) plans. However, there’s still a massive amount of pension liabilities floating around in the market, and with mass retirement setting in, how those funds are managed can affect retirees everywhere – regardless of work history.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

The bond market's tug of war over inflation

Investors are picking sides in a battle happening in the bond market that is seeing inflation expectations surge higher but nominal U.S. Treasury yields remain low and anchored in a tight range. Why it matters: The disconnect between inflation expectations and the Treasury market could be driving much of the...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,688 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

EstateGuru Raises €1.4 million in Just Days on Seedrs

EstateGuru, an online lending platform that offers retail investors the ability to back loans secured by property, has closed its securities offering on Seedrs having raised €1,393,817 from 938 investors in just nine days on Seedrs – closing ahead of schedule. As was previously reported, EstateGuru hit its initial hurdle of €500,000 in a few hours on the crowdfunding platform.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Crypto exchange Coinbase announces $1.25 billion private debt offering

U.S. crypto exchange company Coinbase said Monday that it plans to conduct a $1.25 billion private debt offering. "Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase") (Nasdaq: COIN) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")," the firm said in a statement, adding:
Economyhartenergy.com

Oil and Gas Investor I-Banking Trends: Cheaper Money

[Editor's note: A version of this story appears in the May 2021 issue of Oil and Gas Investor magazine.]. There is an E&P IPO again—the first one since 2017. Some producers are refinancing 5% debt at less than 1%. Equity and debt issuances to fund acquisitions are happening. Investment banking to E&Ps isn’t over. Deals are just fewer for now, according to financiers.
AgricultureHerald Ledger

Risk management strategies for the 2021 beef market

Recently, Kenny Burdine, University of Kentucky Extension Livestock Economist and Josh Maples, Mississippi State University Extension Livestock Economist, spoke about the current market and Livestock Risk Protection Insurance. Currently, the market signals for 2021 look a lot like 2020 pre-COVID. This is the second year in a reduction of the US beef cow herd so this calf crop looks smaller again which is encouraging on the supply side. NASS recently revised the actual 2019 and 2020 numbers down as well. US beef and veal exports are very similar so far in 2020. The biggest headwind to profits are the grain prices which are north of $5/cwt which impacts beef markets. As of mid-April, the state average for Kentucky was just under $160/cwt for 550 lb. steer calves.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

SoftBank posts $37 bln Vision Fund profit, eyes further IPOs

SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> on Wednesday reported a 4.027 trillion yen ($36.99 billion) fourth-quarter profit at its Vision Fund unit after booking a gain on investment Coupang , underscoring its recovery a year after a record loss. "It's clearly validation of Masa's thesis," Navneet Govil, Vision Fund's chief financial officer,...
Retailtheedgemarkets.com

MIDF Research: Retail investors sole net buyers year-to-date

KUALA LUMPUR (May 17): Foreign investors continued to be net sellers of Malaysian equities last week, which saw an outflow amounting to RM108.14 million — lower than the previous week due to last week being a holiday-shortened one. MIDF Research said since the beginning of 2021, cumulatively, retailers have been...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Column: Oil prices capped by hedge fund profit-taking

LONDON – Hedge funds cut their petroleum positions last week as oil prices neared the top of recent trading ranges and the cyberattack on the Colonial fuel pipeline looked set to cut crude processing and diesel output. The previous week’s bullishness faded as the market was hit by one of...
Markets985theriver.com

Japan’s top bank MUFG beats profit view, forecasts lower credit costs

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) posted on Monday a better-than-expected 47% rise in full-year net profit, after last year’s earnings were hit by an impairment charge on its units in Southeast Asia. Profit for the year ended in March came in at 777...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Square Seeks To Raise $2B Via Institutional Debt Offering

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) announced its plans to raise $2 billion from private institutional senior note offering. The offering proceeds will be utilized for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions, strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital. Recently, Square reported a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)-fueled revenue of $5.06 billion (up 266%...
Marketsinvesting.com

How To Invest In Index Funds In Canada?

Warren Buffett, one can say the Shakespeare of the investment world, with a net worth of more than US$82 billion and who has been outperforming the market for decades now, has advised that low-cost index funds are the smartest investment choice that people can make. For a first-time investor, investing...
Marketsaircargoworld.com

JD Logistics $3.5 billion IPO draws SoftBank, Temasek

JD Logistics Inc. has attracted SoftBank Vision Fund and Temasek Holdings Pte as cornerstone investors in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said, as the warehousing and shipping firm is set to kick off one of the year’s biggest share sales in the city.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

SoFi Moving Forward With Pre-IPO and SPAC Offering Plans

SoFi will soon go public through Chamath Palihapitiya's blank-check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE). SoFi will serve as an underwriter in an upcoming initial public offering (IPO) for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The move shows that the online lender is moving forward with its plans...