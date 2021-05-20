Celtic man Ryan Christie reflects on emotional November Scotland interview

Former Inverness winger has compared Celtic midfielder, and former teammate, Ryan Christie to England international and Leicester City star James Maddison. Speaking to The Daily Record, the 33-year-old attacker, who currently plays for non-league side Halifax Town, believes that Christie has what it takes to compete in the Premier League amid speculation that the midfielder could make the move to the English top-flight, and that the Scotland international is up there, ability-wise, with some of the biggest names in the division.