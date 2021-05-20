Celtic man Ryan Christie reflects on emotional November Scotland interview
Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has reflected on his emotional Scotland heroics that left him speechless during his post-match interview. Christie gained national recognition around the UK when he gave a teary-eyed interview with Sky Sports back in November. It came immediately after Scotland had beaten Serbia in their Euro 2020 playoff final in Belgrade. Christie was one of the heroes after bagging the goal that would lead us to penalties. A historic 5-4 success saw us end a 22-year major wait to reach a finals.www.67hailhail.com