A key benefit of working from home was supposed to be the removal of geographic limits on jobs – and procurement should be at the front of the queue. The idea of carrying out a procurement role from home has, after a cautious start, become second nature for most practitioners since the onset of Covid-19. But whether you plan to return to the office full-time or embrace a more hybrid future, a new dynamic has emerged over the past year – it’s clear procurement teams no longer need to be based in a single location, or even in a company building, to be effective.