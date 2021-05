After four years since the announcement of a third Conjuring film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is finally being released next month on June 4th. Director Michael Chaves has been patiently waiting for this moment. While working on The Curse of La Llorona, Chaves was chosen by The Conjuring 1 & 2 director and executive producer James Wan to spearhead the third installment of The Conjuring films. Since finishing production in the summer of 2019, the film was set to release sometime in 2020, but with the global pandemic, The Conjuring 3 was placed on hold.