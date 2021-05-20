Talk of Champions: TJ McCants, what happened with Trae Barry and Lane Kiffin's search for an OL coach

Over the next few months, we’ll be taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with wide receiver Elijah Moore. Moore was selected with the 34th overall pick in the second round. The 21-year old, who is listed at 5’9” and 178 pounds, was a first-team all-SEC selection and consensus all-American in 2020 after catching 86 passes for almost 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns. In all, he caught 189 passes for 2,441 yards and 16 touchdowns in three years at Ole Miss.