Talk of Champions: TJ McCants, what happened with Trae Barry and Lane Kiffin's search for an OL coach
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by BNA Bank, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell weigh in on Ole Miss baseball's final series of the regular season, as well as the pursuit of transfer tight end Trae Barry and Lane Kiffin's search for an offensive line coach. Plus, freshman outfielder TJ McCants joins on the Modern Woodmen phone line (34:10) to discuss his breakout year, his recruitment, a friendly rivalry with his younger brother and much, much more.247sports.com