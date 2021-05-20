10 Dinners From Around the World For Less Than $15

If you’re craving the delicious Eastern Mediterranean dishes that grace the menu at Inman Square’s Moona but don’t feel like venturing out, you can enjoy them from the comfort of your very own home. From Tuesday through Saturday, Moona offers dinner packages for 2-4 people ranging in price from $45-$65. Imagine diving into a grilled whole branzino, served with salad, rice, hummus and fresh pita or chicken tagine with all of the aforementioned goodies and roasted vegetables. And for the plant-based eaters, there’s farro with harissa broth, delicata squash and smoked onions. Depending on which delightful dish you order, there’ll also be a dessert of baklawa or tahini and grape molasses cookies. Just a note about portion-sizing, these meals probably wouldn’t cut it for four hungry adults, but they’re perfectly suited for 2 adults and 2 kids or 2-3 hungry adults. Place your order for pick-up/take-out online here (between 5:00 and 9:00pm) or if you really, really don’t feel like leaving the house you can have your feast delivered via DoorDash.