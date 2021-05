Balto, a 5-year-old Alaskan Malamute/Alaskan Husky, is looking for a home that can help him get down to a healthy weight. Balto is very sweet and likes to play with squeaky toys. He might do well with other dogs in his new home with a slow introduction. For more information about Balto, please call the Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or 530-885-7387 or check online at placerspca.org.