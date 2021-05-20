newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

SeaWorld Electric Ocean Returns for Summer

mycentralfloridafamily.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeaWorld Electric Ocean Returns for Summer – SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning summer event, Electric Ocean returns May 28 with more hours of fun featuring new daytime experiences and nighttime favorites. Electric Ocean brings longer park hours and allows guests to voyage into an exotic underwater world filled with dazzling lights, electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening energy that sparks as the sun sets. Electric Ocean is included with park admission and takes place select days and nights May 28 – September 6.

mycentralfloridafamily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaworld Orlando#Restaurants#Dance Party#Sea Creatures#Arctic Sea#By The Sea#Love Park#Seaworld Orlando#Seaport Theater#Showtime#Rockin#Ice Cream Parlor#Glacier Bar#Fun Cards#Nautilus Theater#Seaworld Orlando Events#Electric Ocean Dates#Electric Ocean Evenings#Club Sea Glow#Attractions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Orlando, FLParents Magazine

Disney World Will No Longer Require Guests to Wear Mask Outdoors

Guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will no longer be required to wear masks outdoors. On Friday, the theme parks announced that wearing face coverings in outdoor locations is now optional for all guests, vaccinated or otherwise. Face coverings are still required for all Cast Members and guests...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

Florida‘s major theme parks are adjusting their face mask policies after the federal government loosened its recommendations as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Visitors to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort were allowed Saturday to remove their masks when they are outdoors except when they are on...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Tower of Terror Takes Next Step in Returning to Normal Operations

As Disney World continues to modify protocols as they stay in line with the CDC recommendations and state/county guidelines, Guests visiting the Orlando theme parks are beginning to see a return to normal. For example, Guests no longer have to wear a face mask while outdoors and walking around the...
Florida StatePosted by
Red Tricycle Chicago

A Florida Kayak Excursion That’s Like Paddling through the Milky Way

Dolphins that glow neon. Manatees and manta rays shining the brightest of blues. Fluorescent fish that kerplunk into your kayak. These may sound like visions only possible in whimsical dreams, but this natural wonder is absolutely real at Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. The window of opportunity to experience this underwater phenomenon is small, so read on to learn how to infuse a little magic into your summer family vacation plans.
Florida Statecruisehive.com

Mardi Gras to Depart for Florida on May 21 to Prepare for Return

The new Mardi Gras cruise ship will finally depart for Florida on Friday and sail to her new homeport of Port Canaveral to prepare for resuming operations later in the year. Carnival Cruise Line has also decided to reflag the vessel. She will now be registered in the Bahamas and no longer flagged with the registry in Panama.
Orange County, FLInside the Magic

Guests Wait Backstage as Popular Disney Attraction Line Grows

If you have been to Disney World during the pandemic, there are a few very noticeable changes that you may have picked up on. One of the biggest differences that Guests have had to adapt to, was the idea of waiting in a socially distanced queue for any attraction, which, at times, can make lines seem a lot longer than they actually are. At the moment, the majority of queues continue to follow a 6 ft social distancing rule with markers on the floor denoting where Guests should stand.
Orlando, FLbizjournals

Orlando International Airport to host job fair this week

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority will host a job fair Tuesday with 50 companies seeking to fill positions ranging from concessions to airline services, security, parking and transportation. The positions being sought are at Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport. The fair will be held May 18 from 10...
Orlando, FLtravelawaits.com

Universal Orlando Resort Ends Outdoor Mask Requirement

Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require guests to wear masks in outdoor spaces, according to their new COVID-19 safety guidelines released Friday. These changes came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance for people who’ve been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Under the new guidance, people two or more weeks past their final vaccination don’t need to wear masks or physically distance when private, local, state, and federal rules permit. Universal Orlando, along with many other Florida theme park resorts, had required staff and guests to wear face coverings at all times since reopening last summer.
Ormond Beach, FLfox35orlando.com

Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A baby dolphin has washed ashore at a Central Florida beach, officials said. The Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue confirmed to FOX that a dolphin, measured between three to four feet long, washed ashore in Ormond Beach. They said that the dolphin, which was specifically...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Moving to Disney World Becomes More Expensive as Housings Prices Soar

For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream is to live in Orlando, where you can be minutes away from Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Guests used to multiple-hour flights or drives to get to the Most Magical Place on Earth may especially feel this way;...
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to add new Central Florida locations

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers plans to ramp up its local presence. Franchisee FFC of Central Florida LLC will lead the Wichita, Kansas-based burger chain's expansion, with plans for seven new restaurants along with operating an existing location at 8107 Vineland Ave. in Orlando. Those locations will open over the next few years in Lake and Polk counties. FFC of Central Florida is led by Barbara, Jesse and Robert White, who were not available for comment.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

All the way from Taiwan: Ding Tea to open up shop in Orlando

Ding Tea, a Taiwanese tea company, has just signed a lease to open its first store in downtown Orlando this summer. According to a report from Bungalower, the chain signed a lease at The Radius, a modern high-rise apartment complex with ground-floor retail located at 108 E. Livingston Street. The complex is still under construction.
Orlando, FLi4biz.com

Caribe Royale Orlando Donation to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida Is First By a Hotel Since the COVID-19 Pandemic Began

Much-needed support for individuals and families who have lost everything through natural disaster or personal tragedy arrived in the form of furniture donated by Caribe Royale Orlando to The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. The donation is the first by a hotel to the area’s only furniture and clothing bank since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.