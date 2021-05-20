SeaWorld Electric Ocean Returns for Summer
SeaWorld Electric Ocean Returns for Summer – SeaWorld Orlando’s award-winning summer event, Electric Ocean returns May 28 with more hours of fun featuring new daytime experiences and nighttime favorites. Electric Ocean brings longer park hours and allows guests to voyage into an exotic underwater world filled with dazzling lights, electrifying dance music and a brilliant evening energy that sparks as the sun sets. Electric Ocean is included with park admission and takes place select days and nights May 28 – September 6.mycentralfloridafamily.com