In order to maintain our best quality of life, at every stage, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This past year, while most of us were very focused on health, our focus was very narrow and centered around doing everything possible to avoid COVID-19. As vaccinations have become widely available and we’ve learned how to mitigate risk of exposure and transmission of the virus, it’s time to shift back to a focus on preventive health care and maintenance.