Atascadero, CA

Atascadero High School Athlete of the Week

A-Town Daily News
 13 hours ago
Julio Lopez

Greyhound: Julio Lopez

Sport: Soccer

Grade: Junior

Julio Lopez, #7, is team captain and league season team assistant leader. He is 2nd on goals for the team. He’s had 12 assists, and six goals this season. He’s had great consistent production all year long and is an anchor for the team and has been critical to team success. – Soccer coach

All coaches at Atascadero High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who were standouts at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bringing a great attitude to the team. Coaches may contact Beth Brennan at beth@accesspublishing.com. See more athletes of the week here.

Thank you to our sponsors of athletes of the week

A-Town Diner has been in business for 19 years and is a fun place where kids, parents, families, and friends come together to share the day’s events and enjoy a 1950’s feeling. Enjoy a home-cooked meal in a hometown atmosphere where old-fashioned flavor and good feelings are served up with a meal. 7305 El Camino Real, Atascadero, facebook.com/myatown/, (805) 461-8181.

Anna & Company offers gifts, clothing and items for the home. It’s located on Entrada Avenue in Downtown Atascadero. The boutique offers a unique, by-appointment shopping experience that allows the team to focus on each and every client’s needs. They pride themselves on providing an exemplary level of personalized service as you shop by yourself or with your small group. 5890 Entrada Ave, Atascadero, annaandcompany.com, (805) 464-2922.

Atascadero 76 is a gas station with propane diesel and two carwashes. Known for their clean bathrooms and friendly staff. Locally owned and operated not a corporate store. They’ve been open 19 years this year. The owner is in the Atascadero Rotary club, on the Atascadero oversight committee and has been involved with ECHO and Atascadero Lake foundation for many years. 6305 Morro Rd, Atascadero, www.76.com, (805) 466-6042.

Avila Traffic Safety is a locally owned, full-service traffic control contractor headquartered in Atascadero providing safety equipment for rent or purchase as well as custom signage. 8365 El Camino Real Atascadero, avilatraffic.com, (805) 461-1600.

Glenn’s Repair and Rental is your local rental equipment headquarters and power equipment dealer for Honda generators, lawnmowers, trimmers and more. Locally owned and operated for over 50 years, they’re at your service for all your lawn, garden and construction needs. 5025 El Camino Real, Atascadero, www.glennsrepair.com, (805) 466-2218.

North County Recycling is North County’s premier recycling location for all C&D, green, organic and food waste. Help build our local circular economy, give all your waste a second chance. 3360 La Cruz Way, Paso Robles, northcountyrecycling.com, (805) 434-0043.

The Nest is a small town cafe run by family and friends. Generations of mothers and daughters serve together and the cooks have been feeding the town for years. They are proud to be family-owned and operated and express this through their food and service. 9700 El Camino Real, Atascadero, www.thenestatascadero.com, (805) 464-2548.

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

Atascadero, CA
The Atascadero News

North County Weekly Sports Update

Multiple Seasons Underway as the Temperature Heats Up. Girls’ Softball: The Greyhound girls’ softball team lost all three games in their series against Arroyo Grande last week. Atascadero will look to bounce back this week with three games against the Templeton Eagles. The first game on Wednesday, with a doubleheader on Friday.
Atascadero, CA
The Atascadero News

Greyhounds Finish Season As Undefeated League Champions

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Boys Soccer team is the 2021 undefeated Ocean League Champions after defeating Mission Prep at home last night 2-0 to finish the year 10-0-2. Not only did the Hounds finish the season without a single loss, but they tied the first two games of the season and finished out their schedule with ten straight wins and will roll into the CIF Central Section playoffs as hot as any team in the State.
Atascadero, CA
A-Town Daily News

AAUW of Atascadero awards eleven scholarships to local students

–The Atascadero branch of the American Association of University Women have has awarded scholarships to 11 North County students. The students either graduated from a north county school or live in the north county. Extra money available this year meant AAUW allotted $22,750 among the eleven students for use at a university, college, or technical school. They are:
Atascadero, CA
A-Town Daily News

Greyhounds baseball team loses to the SLO Tigers

–On Wednesday, the Atascadero Greyhounds baseball team scored three runs in the second inning to jump out to a 3-1 lead, but the San Luis Obispo Tigers came back to win 5-4. The Greyhounds fall to 0-13 overall. The Tigers improve to 5-7. Those teams meet again Saturday for a double-header in San Luis Obispo.