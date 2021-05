BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas—Auburn juniors Alex Spyridonidis and Joyce Kimeli were the Tigers top performers on the second day of the 2021 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships as each took home silver medals. Spyridondis finished second in the decathlon, becoming the Tigers' highest finisher in the event since 2003, while Kimeli repeated her 2019 performance as she was runner-up in the 3000m steeplechase.