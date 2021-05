Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will report fiscal 2021 second-quarter earnings on Thursday, May 12. The entertainment giant continues to rebound from the devasting effects of the coronavirus pandemic when it had to temporarily shut down all its theme parks, resort operations, and cruise ships as well as delay the release of several highly anticipated movies from its various film studios. Still, Disney is far from operating at full strength, with many of the attractions it operates running at limited capacity or still closed and its film lineup only now beginning to return to theaters.