Dow Jones Futures: Strong Market Rally, But Don't Rush To Buy; Applied Materials Earnings Top As Chip Stocks Flash Bullish Signals
Dow Jones futures rose slightly late Thursday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally made strong gains Thursday, continuing rebounds from Wednesday's lows. But volume was light. Applied Materials (AMAT) headlined earnings reports late Thursday, with potentially big implications for fellow chip-equipment makers, the broader...www.investors.com