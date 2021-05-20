newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow Jones Futures: Strong Market Rally, But Don't Rush To Buy; Applied Materials Earnings Top As Chip Stocks Flash Bullish Signals

By ED CARSON
Investor's Business Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDow Jones futures rose slightly late Thursday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally made strong gains Thursday, continuing rebounds from Wednesday's lows. But volume was light. Applied Materials (AMAT) headlined earnings reports late Thursday, with potentially big implications for fellow chip-equipment makers, the broader...

www.investors.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Dow Futures#Futures Market#Trading Stock#S P 500#Dow Jones Futures#Amat#Lam Research#Lrcx#Brooks Automation#Nvda#Alphabet#Aapl#Msft#Brks#Asml#Ibd Leaderboard#Ibd Long Term Leaders#Swingtrader#Ibd Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Apple
News Break
Nvidia
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Tesla
Related
Stockscityindex.co.uk

Top US stocks to watch before the bell: Apple, Deere and Applied Materials

Apple’s chief executive Tim Cook will defend the company’s App Store later today as part of trial that accuses the iPhone maker of abusing its monopoly in the market. The CEO is expected to speak for around two hours in what will be some of the most extensive public remarks about the store that underpins its booming service business. A number of companies spanning Spotify to Fortnite-maker Epic Games and a number of US politicians have levelled accusations that it tries to suppress competition using its position in the market.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
StocksUS News and World Report

U.S. Stocks End Mixed as Dow Recovers on Strong Economic Data

(Reuters) - Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry...
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

Applied Materials: Jim Cramer's Approach to the Stock

In the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended May 2, Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Report posted revenue of $5.58 billion, soaring 41% from $3.96 billion last year. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $5.41 billion in the latest quarter. Net income registered $1.33 billion, or $1.43 per share, in the...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads As Boeing Takes Off; Nasdaq Lags As Tech Stocks Under Pressure

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are on track to extend Thursday's gains, but the Nasdaq slipped into the red as techs come under pressure. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq edged 0.3% lower in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nvidia Earnings, Ford Event Due As More EV Stocks Report: Investing Action Plan

Here's your weekly Investing Action Plan: what you need to know as an investor for the coming week. The Q1 reporting season is winding down but results key bellwethers in chips, software and retail are due. Salesforce and Nvidia earnings will headline tech sector reports while top discount chains are on deck.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Applied Materials Posts a Blowout Quarter, Q3 Outlook Tops Estimates

Applied Materials (AMAT) forecast better-than-expected adjusted earnings and net sales in the fiscal Q3 after Q2 (ended May 2) results topped consensus estimates. The chip maker’s outstanding performance was driven by a strong semiconductor business due to chip shortages. Applied Materials’ Q2 adjusted earnings jumped 83% to $1.63 per share...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Trades Higher as Economic Indicators Improve, Earnings Strong

Investing.com -- Markets improved for a second day as better-than-expected indicators and good earnings improved sentiment. The Manufacturing PMI for May came in stronger that the forecast at 61.5 versus the expected 60.5. Yesterday's jobless claims were the lowest since the pandemic hit. The Dow Jones was up 218 points,...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks end mostly lower, with Dow, S&P 500 suffering weekly losses

Stocks ended mostly lower Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipping to a session low ahead of the closing bell as bitcoin saw renewed pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , however, hung on to a gain of around 125 points, or 0.4%, to finish near 34,209, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 fell by around 3 points, or 0.1%, to close near 4,156, while the Nasdaq ended 0.5% lower near 13,471. The Dow ended the week down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.4%. The Nasdaq remained positive for the week, up 0.3%.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Dips

Tech stocks have been on a downtrend amid the ongoing economic recovery, but most of them have the potential to recover based on increasing demand for tech solutions from almost all industries and continued innovations in the sector. After losing some value lately, Sharp (OTC:SHCAY), Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD), and Extreme (EXTR) are currently trading at attractive valuations. So, we think betting on these stocks at their current price levels could be rewarding. Let’s discuss.The technology industry has not been able to maintain its last year’s performance so far this year because the economic recovery has motivated investors to rotate away from expensive tech stocks to cyclical stocks. This shift is evidenced by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 2.8% loss over the past month.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, with S&P 500 erasing weekly loss

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with the S&P 500 turning higher for the week as inflation-inspired jitters appeared to subside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157 points, or 0.5%, at 34,241, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,179. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to trade at 13,606. The lift put the S&P 500 up 0.1% for the week, while the Dow remained on track for a 0.4% weekly loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up solidly for the week, up 1.3%.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Blue-Chip Stocks Under $20 for Your Buy List

Blue-chip stocks belong to companies with sound business models and track records of strong growth. In addition, they tend to be stable large-cap businesses, which have stood the test of time and produced attractive returns over a long period. So naturally, these stocks represent the cream of the crop and therefore trade at significant premiums. However, due to various internal and external factors, you might find a few that are trading cheaply.
Stockseminetra.com

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Up After Wall Street Rebound

U.S. stock futures rose after a rebound on Wall Street helped major indexes break a three-day losing streak. S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average strengthened 0.2%. The contracts don’t necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600...