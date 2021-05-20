'Army of the Dead' is an absolute blast and star-making event for Dave Bautista

ST. LOUIS — "Everybody loves a lobster roll." That wry statement, spoken by a character very late in "Army of the Dead," is true, and you could say the same thing for zombie movies. They are catnip for moviegoers, an easy-to-understand plot device that bleeds into a thrilling tale more often than not. The only problem with that success rate is being able to stand out. Zach Snyder's latest go-for-broke gore fest manages to crack the safe of the genre, leaning less on the kitchen sink or die method of his other films and more on the franchise-building precision that has eluded him in the past.