Celebrate Pride Month With LEGO's "Everyone Is Awesome" Set

By Sarah Kim
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 14 hours ago
There's no limit to what can be done with a LEGO set. Fans can stock their collections with buildable versions of Star Wars ships, real-life landmarks, famous paintings, and plenty more. The beauty of these iconic bricks is that everyone can find something to enjoy, regardless of age and interests. And to coincide with the beginning of Pride Month this June, LEGO is releasing a set designed to celebrate the positivity and diversity of its fans in the LBGTQIA+ community.

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

