Kate Hudson Joins The Cast For Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’

We aren't worthy of the Knives Out 2 cast, and we're only three new people in. Knives Out was one of the movies that where it wasn't a surprise that it was good. Of course, it was good; there were a ton of really talented people behind and in front of the camera. What was a surprise was just how much the movie managed to hit with the audience. On a budget of $40 million, it made over $300 million and garnered a ton of awards nominations. A sequel was commissioned right away, and earlier this year, Netflix paid $400+ million for the rights to not only Knives Out 2 but Knives Out 3. Since then, the casting engine has gotten rolling, and it only gets better. First, they snagged Dave Bautista, then Edward Norton, and today, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Janelle Monae is the latest massive star to jump on the Knives Out train.