Kate Hudson Joins The Cast For Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’

By Christian Hubbard
fullcirclecinema.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ensemble for the highly-anticipated follow-up to Rian Johnson’s Knives Out continues to gain traction as it gets closer to the start of production. Now, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Golden Globe nominee Kate Hudson is the latest actress to join the ensemble. Hudson will reunite with her...

fullcirclecinema.com
