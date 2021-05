British Royal family news reveals there’s a new report that says Prince Harry apparently wants to turn back time as he is now feeling regretful about his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March. As many royal fans can remember, both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle spared no one when they threw the entire royal family under the bus in their explosive interview with Oprah, which was seen by over 50 million people from all over the world. And now one source says that the Duke of Sussex might be feeling “hot-headed” about acting on his emotions. Here’s what you need to know.