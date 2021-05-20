newsbreak-logo
Chester County, PA

Chester County Commissioners meet in person for first time since March 2020

By Michael P.
Daily Local News
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER — It seemed like old times at the Chester County commissioners’ meeting Thursday. And not just because the trio of county executives breezed through a series of contracts, grants, and bid awards, approved a few resolutions, and handed out plaudits to county staff, all within less than 20 minutes on the clock, as is their custom at their routine business meetings. But also because they were sitting face-to-face with one another, other county officials, staff employees and visitors who attended the first in-person meeting of the board in more than a year.

