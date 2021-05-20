newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moab, UT

High winds prompt Red Flag Warning

By Editor Moabtimes
moabtimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels until Thursday evening. A wind advisory is also in effect. Similar warnings will be in effect Friday. Areas from Blanding to Vernal are affected, including Moab and Spanish Valley. The Moab...

www.moabtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moab, UT
City
Vernal, UT
City
Blanding, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Relative Humidity#Gusty Winds#Sand Flats Road#Moab Landfill#Dry Fuels#Flats#Spanish Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Forecast: The next 4 days in Moab

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Moab: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Moab, UTPosted by
Moab News Alert

Tuesday has sun for Moab — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MOAB, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moab. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
etvnews.com

COVID-19 Continues Downward Trend in Southeast Utah

A report from the Southeast Utah Health Department on Monday evening shows that COVID-19 continues to trend downward in the region as vaccinations continue to be administered. Monday’s report announced nine active cases of the virus in Carbon County and only four active cases in Emery County. In the past four days, Carbon and Emery counties have both reported two new cases each of COVID-19. Both counties remain in the low transmission level for the virus.
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Arches, Grand Flat by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Locally heavy rain is also possible with this storm. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAND COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM MDT At 359 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Castle Valley, moving east at 35 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Castle Valley, Arches National Park and Cisco. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Utah between mile markers 203 and 211. U.S. Highway 191 in Utah near mile marker 131. Utah 128 between mile markers 8 and 44.
Moab, UTmoabsunnews.com

City and county request reservation system for the national park

At a special meeting on May 4, Moab City Councilmember Kalen Jones told the city council about a conversation he had last month with a ranger at Arches National Park. “They were just relaying how demoralized the staff already were, and overwhelmed they were feeling—which is really unfortunate, given it was just the beginning of spring,” Jones said. “We’ve got a long year to go if they’re just doing triage in the parking areas.”