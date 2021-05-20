newsbreak-logo
Chrome OS 91 Officially Brings Linux To Chromebooks

By Jeremy Hellstrom
PC Perspective
 22 hours ago

After being in beta for quiet a long time, Chromebooks will finally officially support Linux as of Chrome OS 91. This announcement comes after Google vetted and tested a large variety of drivers, proper GPU acceleration of applications and a support structure for customers. For many this is almost not news at all, for they have been running some flavour of Linux on a wide variety of Chromebooks for a while now, but this will make it more accessible for those familiar with Linux but not to the point of being able to modify how the OS handles hardware.

