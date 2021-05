Soon, it may be a little more expensive to hunt and fish in Louisiana. Hunting and Fishing license fees in Louisiana have been reasonably priced at a pretty standard rate for 20 years. Now, outdoorsmen in Louisiana may be forced to pay more in the near future. A bill has been approved by the House Natural Resources Committee that would spike those license fees quite a bit. If the bill gets passed as it stands, fishing licenses will jump from $9.50 to $17 and a hunting license would then cost $200, $50 more than its current cost.