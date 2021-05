Perhaps the most personal song on Thomas Rhett 2021 album Country Again, Side A is "To the Guys That Date My Girls," a musical letter of sorts to his three daughters' future suitors. Though his girls were all still quite young when Rhett co-wrote the song with his father, "That Ain't My Truck" singer and hit songwriter Rhett Akins, Josh Thompson and Will Bundy, before a 2019 tour stop in Birmingham, Ala. -- third daughter Lennon Love, in fact, wasn't even born yet -- the singer admits that he'd had the song idea for "a while" by that time.