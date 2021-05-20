WoW Classic TBC Pre Patch Gold Making Tips and Investment Opportunities
Every WoW pre patch event is a pretty big deal but the one for TBC Classic is particularly important. A lot of veteran World of Warcraft players first stepped foot into Azeroth (and Outland) during the lifecycle of the original Burning Crusade expansion. Now, many of the same players are returning to once again experience the opening of the Dark Portal. Of course, this time around it’s during the WoW Classic TBC pre patch event, which launched just recently.fictiontalk.com