KLab Inc. has introduced a few new additions this week to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, including new players and some new special gear. Starting today, you can get in on a new collaboration as they have partnered up with the J.League to add all 42 team's uniforms for the 2021 season to the game. That includes the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League, both of which will be available in the game. They've added several new players for you to add to your teams as well, and a series of in-game campaigns, which you can read about below.