You see the news reports and you hear that infections– and deaths– are continuing to mount. You’re curious about the vaccine, and you think you might need to be vaccinated, just to be safe rather than sorry, but you have chosen to instead adopt the “wait and see” approach. You think that maybe if you just hold out a little longer, and “wait on it,” you’ll either hear something that will change your mind– or you’ll breeze through this whole pandemic thing without anything ever happening to you. After all, nearly 98% of the people who get infected fully recover.