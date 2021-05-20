newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

The future of robotics in architecture

roboticsandautomationnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many other industries, construction and architecture greatly benefit from the latest technological developments. While modern BIM software solutions like AutoCAD and AutoCAD Architecture help streamline and improve the design process, there is also another field in which modern technologies revolutionize the field of construction. We are talking about robotics...

roboticsandautomationnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architecture Design#Robotics#Building Design#Robots#Modern Technology#Science And Technology#Sustainable Architecture#Autocad Architecture#Ai#Green#Arizona State University#Microsol Resources#Suny Farmingdale#Revit User Group#Autodesk Platinum Partner#Autodesk University#Modern Technologies#Technology Innovation#Automation#3d Printing Specialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
Related
coronadonewsca.com

Crown City Robotics ...

Camaraderie And Curiosity Abound In The Crown City Robotics Club. One of Coronado High School’s (CHS) varied extracurricular groups is the school’s robotics club, Crown City Robotics, which has been a part of student activities for over a decade. Tara Haslam, who teaches computer sciences at the high school, is the current advisor for the club, which recently entered their creations in the annual FIRST Robotics Competition. “[The robotics club] started kind of small,” Haslam told me, “but we get funding from CSF and with funding it’s easier to purchase things and get what we need, and it’s grown a lot bigger.”
SoftwarePosted by
Hacker Noon

Creating Microservices: Key Principles and Concepts of Microservices Architecture

Traditionally, software developers use a monolithic architecture to build the entire system of a single application where all functions of the application are managed in one place. On the contrary, a microservices architecture allows an application to be separated into parts which work together. Some new design patterns have also taken shape (for example, sidecars) as developers adopt microservices architectures.
Technologytheecologist.org

Luddism for the age of robotics

Climate breakdown is driven by industrial production, production by machines controlled by people. But can those very people demand a new, low carbon production?. Are the technologies developed by giant capitalist corporations – Walmart’s logistics or Elon Musk’s driverless cars – the foundation on which a post-capitalist society can be built? No way, argues Gavin Mueller in his latest book, Breaking Things At Work: the Luddites were right about why you hate your job (Verso, 2021).
ComputersIBM - United States

Advantages of the event-driven architecture pattern

The amount of data being produced every day is growing exponentially. Whether that data is updates from sensors, clicks on a website, or internal inputs like system changes, applications are expected to handle this never-ending stream of new events. So, can we architect our applications in a way that enables us to put these events at the heart of our systems? And, what benefits would this architecture give us?
Electronicspackworld.com

Tabletop Industrial Robot

This new robot expands FANUC’s LR Mate robot series to 10 model variations. The popularity of the LR Mate robot series is due to FANUC’s world-renowned reliability along with a number of unique features including its lightweight, tabletop size, which is often compared to the size of a person’s arm.
Houston, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Restaurants Hiring Robot Servers?!?!

Some restaurants having staffing problems and are hiring robots to serve their customers. University of Houston Robotics Expert Dr. Aaron Becker says they haven't totally taken over yet! "The humans are doing the hard parts. Human cooks are cooking the food, then grabbing awkwardly-sized plates onto the 'vehicle' and then other humans are placing them on the tables." Dr. Becker says robotics are going to be a bigger and bigger part of our lives in the future - especially for jobs that are dangerous, dirty or just plain dull. He suggests you get ready. There are going to be a lot of jobs that will be changing. That is why to stay viable, you must always continue to keep learning."
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Physics in Machine Learning?

Most ML models learn primarily from data. And as the popular saying goes: garbage in, garbage out — the data you put in will be replicated to the target output you want to retrieve later; you cant expect good prediction if your input dataset is biased, inconsistent, or even worse, inaccurate.
Electronicsbizjournals

Robotics startup aims to create 'Jetsons'-like future

With a mission to develop first-to-market robotics for the food service industry, this robotics lab is taking a futuristic approach to AI. Wings is a robotic lab that is a branch of the company Butterflies, focused on a system that works to use artificial intelligence to gauge a consumer's diet and deliver food to them with no-human contact.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Neighborhood-Aware Neural Architecture Search

Existing neural architecture search (NAS) methods often return an architecture with good search performance but generalizes poorly to the test setting. To achieve better generalization, we propose a novel neighborhood-aware NAS formulation to identify flat-minima architectures in the search space, with the assumption that flat minima generalize better than sharp minima. The phrase "flat-minima architecture" refers to architectures whose performance is stable under small perturbations in the architecture (e.g., replacing a convolution with a skip connection). Our formulation takes the "flatness" of an architecture into account by aggregating the performance over the neighborhood of this architecture. We demonstrate a principled way to apply our formulation to existing search algorithms, including sampling-based algorithms and gradient-based algorithms. To facilitate the application to gradient-based algorithms, we also propose a differentiable representation for the neighborhood of architectures. Based on our formulation, we propose neighborhood-aware random search (NA-RS) and neighborhood-aware differentiable architecture search (NA-DARTS). Notably, by simply augmenting DARTS with our formulation, NA-DARTS finds architectures that perform better or on par with those found by state-of-the-art NAS methods on established benchmarks, including CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100 and ImageNet.
Technologyinterplasinsights.com

Connected robotic manufacturing - a vision of the future or reality today?

This article by Stäubli’s Simon Jenkins discusses the current status of connected robotic manufacturing and how digitalisation has linked the warehouse, manufacturing and dispatch using autonomous technologies and robotics. Ever since robots started to become a mainstream part of manufacturing, the concept of fully automated flexible production has been the...
Engineering3DPrint.com

Forust: Desktop Metal Unveils Wood 3D Printing Technology

Is Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) aiming for the most diverse portfolio of 3D printing technologies on the market? The company has made another acquisition that adds wood 3D printing to its mix, which already includes metal binder jetting, bound metal deposition, digital light processing for polymers, carbon fiber deposition, and bioprinting.
Electronicspackworld.com

Medium Payload Robot

Robotics manufacturer Kawasaki Robotics’ RS013N robot sets the industry benchmark for small-to-medium payload robots. Its 1,460 mm reach is the largest in its class, allowing for installation flexibility and use in a wider variety of applications. It also leads its class in speed, resulting in reduced cycle times and increased productivity.
Computersarxiv.org

Hierarchical Architectures in Reservoir Computing Systems

Reservoir computing (RC) offers efficient temporal data processing with a low training cost by separating recurrent neural networks into a fixed network with recurrent connections and a trainable linear network. The quality of the fixed network, called reservoir, is the most important factor that determines the performance of the RC system. In this paper, we investigate the influence of the hierarchical reservoir structure on the properties of the reservoir and the performance of the RC system. Analogous to deep neural networks, stacking sub-reservoirs in series is an efficient way to enhance the nonlinearity of data transformation to high-dimensional space and expand the diversity of temporal information captured by the reservoir. These deep reservoir systems offer better performance when compared to simply increasing the size of the reservoir or the number of sub-reservoirs. Low frequency components are mainly captured by the sub-reservoirs in later stage of the deep reservoir structure, similar to observations that more abstract information can be extracted by layers in the late stage of deep neural networks. When the total size of the reservoir is fixed, tradeoff between the number of sub-reservoirs and the size of each sub-reservoir needs to be carefully considered, due to the degraded ability of individual sub-reservoirs at small sizes. Improved performance of the deep reservoir structure alleviates the difficulty of implementing the RC system on hardware systems.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

The fulfilling world of warehouse robotics

Food has been a big target. Manufacturing and health, as well — all for pretty clear reasons. When we come out of this, however, we may end up seeing that the most immediate and profound impact was on warehouse and fulfillment. Not that it needed much help, but online retail had a huge moment — led, naturally, by Amazon.
Softwaregitconnected.com

Rock Solid Express Application Architecture

Without any doubt, Express is one of the most popular web frameworks out there. After its initial release on November 16, 2010, Express is still going strong with 50k+ stars on GitHub and being the base for a number of new web frameworks including Sails.js, NestJS, Feathers being the most popular ones.
Softwareinformation-age.com

How to minimise technology risk and ensure that AI projects succeed

Machine learning projects aren’t falling short because of the technology, says John Spooner, head of artificial intelligence, EMEA at H2O.ai. The problem is their siloed development. A spectre is haunting European Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects. But its name isn’t Communism: it’s the risk of disappointment. More and more signs of...
Technologydodofinance.com

An autonomous, self-learning robot can be that easy

The more knowledge and computing power an autonomous, self-learning robot has, the better it performs, right? Not in a new study that looked at how simple a self-learning robot can be. An autonomous, self-learning robot can be that easy. How do you get multiple bots to do something meaningful together...
Computersevaluationengineering.com

How Collaborative Development Tools can Empower Business

Collaborative development solutions have existed for years, but it took a pandemic-driven quarantine to create the “perfect storm” for adoption. Once only embraced by large internationals and those with experts in far-flung places, design, simulation, and development software has empowered the electronics industry in ways both foreseen as well as unseen.
Softwareenterpriseai.news

How AI Plus HPC Equals the Future of Advanced Analytics

Combining artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) can unlock the potential of each of these powerful analytics disciplines. This in turn can drive increased business agility, innovation, and competitive differentiation. To do this successfully, organizations must integrate AI and HPC infrastructure to create synergies through shared resources and improved...